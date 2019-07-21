NIOS 10th 12th registration and fee payment dates extended to July 31, Check details

NIOS 10th 12th registration and fee payment dates extended to July 31

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the dates for the registration and fee payment for the secondary and senior secondary examination until July 31, 2019. The Class 10 and 12 examinations will be conducted in October/November 2019.

Candidates yet to register can visit the official website www.nios.ac.in to register and complete the fee payment process. It must be noted that examination fee can be paid only after completing the registration process as the payment gateway required candidates to enter the enrollment number which will be available only after completing the registration

Candidates can follow these simple steps for the registration process of NIOS 2019.

How to complete the NIOS Registration Process

Visit the official website-- www.nios.ac.in. On the home page, Choose State/UT A new page will open on the screen. Enter all the required details. Enter the optional details, subjects and other requisite details Choose the subjects which you will be appearing for. Upload a passport size photograph and signature. Click on the payment link and enter the 12 digit enrollment number. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Exam Fee Payment

To complete the exam fee payment process candidates can click on the payment link given above and enter the 12 digit enrollment number they have received after completing the registration process. Candidates will now be directed to the payment gateway where they need to choose the mode of payment and submit the examination fee.