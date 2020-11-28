NEET UG Counselling 2020 2nd Allotment Result to be declared today. Direct link

Image Source : PTI NEET UG Counselling 2020 2nd Allotment Result to be declared today

NEET UG 2020 Result: The NEET UG 2020 counselling round 2 allotment results are very likely to be released today. Candidates who who have applied for the online counselling for NEET UG should note that the NEET 2nd Allotment Result 2020 will be released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check NEET UG Counselling 2020 2nd Allotment Result have been shared below. A direct link to check and download the result has also been provided.

The NEET UG 2020 counselling Round 2 results were earlier scheduled to be released on November 27, 2020. However, the date to declare results was postponed for today (Saturday).

How to Check NEET 2nd Allotment Result 2020

1. Visit the official website mcc.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'UG Medical Counselling'

3. Click on 'NEET UG Counselling Result 2020'

4. Enter your login credentials

5. Your NEET 2nd Allotment Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference

