LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 to be released soon. Check Direct Link

LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 to be released this week. Download here

LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019: About exams

The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC will announce LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 this week. Candidates who had appeared for LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 exams can check their result on official website licindia.in. We are also providing you direct link to download your LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019. The link will have the LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 in PDF Format with complete list of candidates qualifying for the next selection round -- LIC Assistant Mains 2019 Exams.

LIC Assistant Prelims were conducted on October 30 and October 31, 2019. Candidates are required to clear all the rounds -- Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. As many as 7,871 vacancies have been announced for LIC Assistants in Northern Zone, Western Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, Southern Zone, North Central Zone, East Central Zone and South Central Zone

LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit official website licindia.in to check your LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019

Step 2: Click on 'Careers'

Step 3: Get on the link reading 'Recruitment of Assistants 2019'

Step 4: Click on 'View Result Preliminary Exam dated October 30 and October 31, 2019'

Step 5: Download your LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019