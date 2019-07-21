KCET 2019: 2nd round seat allotment result announced, check at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Round-2 Seat Allotment Result 2019

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2019 | The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the results for the second round allotment results of the KCET 2019. The results have been released in the online mode. The candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website i.e., cetonine.karnataka.gov.in to check the results.

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2019| Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the link that says, "KCET 2019 Seat Allotment".

Enter your CET number in the space provided.

Click on submit.

The allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the result for future reference.

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2019| Important instruction for candidates

Candidates had the provision to modify or delete or re-option the choices for the second round was open till July 19. KEA makes the allotment of the seats on the basis of the candidates merit and their preference.

Once the seats have been allotted, the candidates can exercise their choice till July 23. The final date for submission of the required admission fee is July 24, and the candidates need to report to the allotted institutes by July 25.

