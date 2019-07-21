TNEA Counselling 2019: Provisional seat allotment for Round-3 released today, check at tneaonline.in

TNEA Counselling 2019

TNEA Counselling 2019 | The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has declared results for the 3rd provisional seat allotment of TNEA 2019 Counselling. The result has been released in the online mode. The candidates who participated in the 3rd Round counselling can visit the official website-- tneaonline.in to check the provisional results.

TNEA 2019 Provisional Seat Allotment (Round 3)- Direct Link

TNEA Counselling 2019 | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- tneaonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, "TNEA 2019 Provisional Seat Allotment Results".

Enter the required details in the login panel.

Click on the sign in button.

The result will be displayed on your screen.

Check and download for future reference.

TNEA Counselling 2019 | Important information for candidates

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the provisional round and wish to confirm their seats are required to accept the allotted seats by July 22 (till 5 PM). In case, a candidate doesn't confirm the allotted seat, the seat will automatically be cancelled by the allotment authorities. Candidates can also surrender their seats in case they wish to participate in the next round of seat allotment. The final results for the 3rd Round of Seat Allotment will be released on July 23. The process for the 4th round of the seat allotment process will commence from July 23 and will continue till July 24. The final results for the fourth round will be released on July 26.

