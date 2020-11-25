BSF Result 2020 for GD constable declared. Here's how to check

Image Source : PTI BSF Result 2020 for GD constable declared

BSF Result 2020: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the BSF Result 2020 today. Candidates who had appeared for written exam for the post of GD Constable should note that the result has been released on the official website. Constable Result has also been released at all recruitment centres under Jammu Ftr HQ BSF Jammu and Ftr HQ BSF Kashmir.

A total of 3334 candidates are qualified in the exam. The candidates who will qualify in the exam shall be called for Medical Exam Test (MET). The date and time of MET shall be announced in due course of time.

The candidates should bring 4 passport size coloured photos, valid admit card and admit card issued at the time of written test. The minimum distant vision of the candidates should be 6/6 and 6/9 both eyes without correction i.e. without wearing of glasses

The steps to check the BSF Result 2020 for GD Constable have been shared below.

How to check BSF Result 2020

1. Visit one of the websites bsf.nic.in/bsf.gov.in/jmu.bsf.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'BSF GD Constable Result'

3. Enter the details required

4. Your BSF Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

BSF Constable Exam 2020 was conducted on 08 November 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at all recruitment centres.

