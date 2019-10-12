Air India Cabin Crew Result 2019 declared at airindia.in. Here's how to check

Image Source : PTI Air India Cabin Crew Result 2019

Air India Cabin Crew Result 2019 has been declared by the Airline Allied Service Limited (AASL) on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Air India Cabin Crew examination 2019 can now check their result on the official website of Air India-- airindia.in.

Along with the exam result, Air India has also released the lists of the Standby candidates.

How to check Air India Cabin Crew Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website-- airindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Candidates Qualified for the post of Cabin Crew'

Step 3: Your Air India Cabin Crew Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check your roll number/registration with the category

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

Air India Cabin Crew Result 2019 | Direct Link to check

NOTE: Candidates who have qualified the exam should visit on the official website-- airindia.in for further recruitment proves. In a bid to know the next step for the qualified candidates, it is essential to be updated with the official website and keep watching for the next round for the recruitment process.

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: Attention! Railways to provide free travel pass for these NTPC exam candidates; Check details

Also Read: Maharashtra SET Result 2019 declared. Here's the direct link to check