IOCL Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1820 apprentice posts, check how to apply

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications for apprentice posts. The application process has also started to fill 1820 vacancies. The eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website iocl.com. The last date to apply for these posts is January 5 till 5 pm.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Selection process

Selection will be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in the online examination and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The online examination will be conducted with objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) having four options with one correct option. For detailed information in this regard, candidates can visit the official website.

Other requirements:

The candidate must register themselves as a trainee with the appropriate authority of the respective state for which they are applying.

The candidate must register as a Trainee as specified in the General Instructions.

The candidate must have PAN cards and Aadhar cards.

The candidate should have a bank account and chequebook bearing his/her name.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Job vacancy

Visit the official website iocl.com.

After this click on the 'Career tab' on the homepage.

Next, click on the link that reads, “Appointment of Trainees through Advertisement No. IOCL/MKTG/APPR/2023-24”.

Then a new page will open on the screen.

After this register and proceed with the application.

At last, submit the application form and take the hard copy.

