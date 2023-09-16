CTET Answer Key 2023 for August session released on ctet.nic.in; download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CTET Answer Key August 2023 released

CTET Answer Key August 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) August session on September 15. The official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in is hosting the tentative answer key for Paper-I and Paper-II along with scanned Images of OMR answer sheets and question paper. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam can access and download the answer key using their roll number and date of birth.

The CTET answer key 2023 is provisional in nature and any candidate who wish to raise objection about the validity of the answer key can challenge it online through the official website. The objection window link will be activated between September 15 and September 18, 2023 (upto 11:59 PM).

Candidates can challenge the CTET official answer key through the login window by uploading the appropriate representation in support of their answer and making a payment of Rs 1,000 as a processing fee for each question challenged. In case the challenge id accepted by the board or the subject experts found it correct, the same will be notiified to the candidtaes and their challenge fee will be refunded.

How to Download CTET 2023 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Submit Key Challenge (CTET Aug-2023)", on the homepage

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth and the CTET answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the CTET August answer key and match your responses

Step 5: Download the official key PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: CTET Answer Key August 2023