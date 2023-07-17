Delhi floods: Yamuna water level reaches above danger mark again at 205.84 m as waterlogging continues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yamuna water level

Yamuna water level: As the waterlogging situation continues to persist in several parts of the national capital, the water level of Yamuna River on Monday afternoon crossed the danger mark once again with 205.84 metres. The water level was recorded at 205.8 m at 12 pm. The Central Water Commission said that the water level was 205.48 at 7 am on Monday, down from 206.02 m at 8 am on Sunday, when it had reached the danger mark and was flooding large portions of the national capital.

As per the data, the water level stood at 205.45 m for the last 3 hours before 7 am. Earlier, the water level of the river was recorded at 205.56 metres at 8 PM on Sunday. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10. The hourly water discharge from the Hathni Kund Barrage which had gone up to approximately 3,60,000 cusecs on July 11 was at 53,955 cusecs on Sunday at 8 PM.

CM Kejriwal announces financial help

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced Rs 10,000 per family as financial help for flood-affected families. He also said the water has started receding and people will soon be able to go back to their homes from relief camps. "We have to help them get their life back to normal. I appeal to all people to help them. This is a work of virtue," he said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Kejriwal also thanked the PWD, Delhi Jal Board, Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and all other officers for their cooperation in the relief and rescue effort. Delhi Minister Atishi said the road behind Red Fort, which was inundated, has been cleared by the Public Works Department (PWD) and it would be open for commuters soon.

NDRF on toes with rescue work

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams for rescue work in flood-affected districts in Delhi. 1606 people have been rescued. Moreover, 7241 people and 956 livestock have been evacuated by the NDRF teams. Further, pre-hospital treatment has been given to 908 rescued persons. Around 26,401 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of six districts of Delhi, out of which around 21,504 people are staying in 44 camps (including temporary relief camps and pucca buildings like schools, community centres). The rest of the evacuated people have shifted to the places of their choice like their relatives’ houses or rented accommodations.

