Monday, July 17, 2023
     
Weather Updates: Yamuna expected to recede below 'danger mark'; IMD issues orange alert for Himachal

Weather Updates: Meanwhile, the Ganga crossed the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level in Haridwar due to heavy release of water from the dam on the Alaknanda river.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2023 7:14 IST
Image Source : PTI Weather Updates: Yamuna expected to recede below 'danger mark'

Weather Updates: Rains lashed several parts of the country late Sunday night triggering landslides in North India while is expected  India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days. The Yamuna River is expected to recede below the danger mark. Meanwhile, the Ganga crossed the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level in Haridwar due to heavy release of water from the dam on the Alaknanda river. The number of fatalities in North India is on the rise as the region continues to be battered by torrential rains. Among all the affected states, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit, with 117 reported deaths in the state.

 

  • Jul 17, 2023 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Waterlogging continues in Delhi

    Waterlogging situation persists in several parts of the national capital amid fresh rainfall and the rise in water level of the Yamuna River.

  • Jul 17, 2023 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Water level of the Brahmaputra River continues to rise in many parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

    The water levels continued to rise in the Brahmaputra River in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

  • Jul 17, 2023 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Former Uttarakhand CM protests against waterlogging

    Former Uttarakhand CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat protested against waterlogging in the area by sitting on a chair on a waterlogged road at Khanpur village in Roorkee, Haridwar yesterday.

  • Jul 17, 2023 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Yamuna water level continues to recede

    The water level of the Yamuna River continued to recede on Sunday and it was recorded at 205.50 metres at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge. 

