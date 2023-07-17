Weather Updates: Yamuna expected to recede below 'danger mark'; IMD issues orange alert for Himachal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Weather Updates: Yamuna expected to recede below 'danger mark'

Weather Updates : Rains lashed several parts of the country late Sunday night triggering landslides in North India while is expected India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days. The Yamuna River is expected to recede below the danger mark. Meanwhile, the Ganga crossed the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level in Haridwar due to heavy release of water from the dam on the Alaknanda river. The number of fatalities in North India is on the rise as the region continues to be battered by torrential rains. Among all the affected states, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit, with 117 reported deaths in the state.

