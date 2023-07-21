Delhi: Yamuna water level continues to decrease amid marginal fluctuations in last few days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yamuna water level receding

Yamuna water level: The water level of the Yamuna River continues to recede, dropping below the danger mark in Delhi. As per the last update from Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level was recorded at 205.25 meters on Friday morning. Meanwhile, it also stated that there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

After reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually. The water level dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres by 8 pm on Tuesday, after flowing above the threshold for eight days. It receded to 205.22 metres at 5 am on Wednesday, before it started rising again and breached the danger mark.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 22. The increase in water level caused by heavy rains upstream of Delhi could slow down the pace of rehabilitation for the afflicted families in the capital's submerged low-lying regions, forcing them to spend more time in relief camps. It could also have an effect on the water supply, which was disrupted for four to five days due to the flooding of a pump house in Wazirabad and finally returned to normal on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Rajghat remains waterlogged even after Yamuna water level drops below danger mark | WATCH VIDEO

Around 27,000 people evacuated

According to official data, approximately 27,000 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of Delhi, out of whom around 18,416 people are staying in 47 relief camps --including temporary camps as well as pucca buildings -- schools, community centres etc. The others have been shifted to the places of their choice -- relatives' houses, rented accommodation etc.

The Monastery market, one of the worst-hit places due to the flooding, showed signs of returning to normalcy as shopkeepers came back to clean their shops and assess the damage. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was also directed to carry out fumigation of the flood-affected areas to avoid the spread of diseases when people return.

(With inputs from PTI)