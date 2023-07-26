World's largest museum 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' to be constructed in Delhi, announces PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi during the ianuguration of the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the world's largest museum will be constructed in Delhi. PM Modi made the statement during the inauguration event of the redevelopment of International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) 'Bharat Mandapam' at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

"Soon, the biggest museum of the world - 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' - will be constructed in Delhi," said PM Narendra Modi.

During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi made a strong pitch for a third term for his government, promising to make India the world's third-largest economy with a faster-than-now pace of growth and development.

On a day when the opposition Congress submitted a motion of no-confidence in his government in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister reeled out statistics to showcase the developmental agenda of his government and exuded confidence in eradicating poverty as well as making India a developed nation in the next 25 years.

He slammed naysayers for opposing developmental projects, saying some people have a habit of trying to stall any good work.

Opening a world-class convention and exhibition centre at the site of an outdated Pragati Maidan in the heart of the national capital, Modi said the entire nation was witnessing the result of work done by his government since coming to power in 2014.

He named the 123-acre complex, that will host the G20 Summit in September, Bharat Mandapam.

There is a slugfest between the opposition who have named their coalition as 'INDIA' and Modi's BJP which is trying to identify itself with Bharat while saying India was used by coloniser East India Company and banned organisations like People's Front of India and Indian Muhajadeen.

"At the beginning of our first term, India was the world's 10th-largest economy. In the second term, today India is the fifth largest economy in the world. I assure the country that in the third term, India's name will be among the first three economies of the world," he said.

India has been talked about as the bright spot amid a gloomy world economy.

With inputs from PTI

