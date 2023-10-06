World Cup 2023: Delhi Metro extends last train timings for match days at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Metro extends last train timings for World Cup match in the national capital

World Cup 2023: To facilitate and help spectators during the World Cup 2023 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today (October 6) announced the extension of its last train timings by 30 minutes on all lines.

"To facilitate the movement of spectators during the Cricket World Cup 2023 matches (day and night) scheduled to be held on October 7th, 11th, 15th, 25th, and November 6th at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Ferozeshah Kotla Grounds) in New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line)," read a DMRC statement.

The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line, i.e., the Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor, the DMRC said.

In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at the nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 24) by extending its last train timings by about 30 minutes on all lines, the DMRC release stated.

This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro, the release added.

The 13th edition of ODI World Cup kicked off on October 5 (Thursday). Team India is set to begin their campaign against five-time champions Australia.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro expands WhatsApp-based ticketing system to all lines | Here are DETAILS

ALSO READ: Book Delhi Metro ticket through WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide