Winter setting in! Delhi's minimum temperature settles four notches below normal at 18.3°C

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 18.3 degrees Celsius which is four notches below normal on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity stood at 67 per cent at 8:30 am. The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the city recorded a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 20.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average while a day before it was recorded at 22.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity level at 8. 30 am was recorded at 81 per cent.

Notably, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 175. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Centre's action plan on air pollution to come into force on October 1