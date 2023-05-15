Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tillu Tajpuria murder case: Patiala House Court remands all six accused to 14 days custody

Tillu Tajpuriya murder case: In a major development to the gangster Tillu Tajpuriya murder case, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday remanded all siz accused to 14 days of custody. In addition, the court has directed the jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of all accused. On May 29, they will be produced through video conferencing for the next hearing.

Earlier on May 12, all six inmates, arrested in connection with the killing of jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya were taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini as part of the investigation.

The accused -- Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh Bawania, Riyaz, Chavanni and Ataul Rehman - were taken for photography as well as video recording for comparing the same with CCTV footage of the jail. The CCTV had captured the accused while committing the murder and disposing of weapons, police informed.

ALSO READ | What Delhi Police's Special Cell CP said on Tillu Tajpuriya's killing by rivals in Tihar | DEETS

ALSO READ | Tillu Tajpuriya murder case: 'Why no remedial action taken?' Delhi High Court asks jail authorities