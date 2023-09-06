Delhi: Stuck for 13 years, Sultanpuri underpass opened for public

Follow us on Image Source : @OBEROISHELLY Sultanpuri underpass opened for public in Delhi

Delhi: Much awaited and much delayed Sultanpuri underpass project in Delhi was finally opened for public. The underpass was inaugurated by Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

The construction of the Sultanpuri underpass had started in 2010, with an allotted budget of Rs 66.7 crore. The total amount spent on the project is Rs 47.5 crore.

With the opening of the underpass, it will bring relief to the commuters as there used to be long traffic jams earlier in this area.

Commuters will be able to go from Nangloi to Sultanpuri with the help of this underpass and they will not have to travel through Peeragarhi, officials said.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Shelly Oberoi said that the completion work has been pending for a long time.

Soon after the AAP-led government took charge in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the work was expedited and the pending fund was arranged, Shelly said.

Issues related to the Sultanpuri flyover will be resolved in a month or two, she added.

Some beautification work has also been carried out near the Sultanpuri underpass like painting artwork on the diaphragm wall and plantation on the central verge.

The opening of the underpass will benefit lakhs of people living in the surrounding areas, including Sultanpuri, Rohini, Nangloi, Kirari. On the other hand, to go from Nangloi to Sultanpuri, people have to go around Peeragarhi, officials said.

