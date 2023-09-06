G20 Summit: How to reach IGI Airport's T1, T3 as traffic restrictions to be imposed in Delhi?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles move on a road decorated in tri-colours near Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi Internation Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi

G20 Summit: Ahead of the international summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10, several traffic diversions and restrictions have been imposed in Delhi to ensure smooth and safe environment in the city.

The traffic restrictions will be imposed from September 8 to 10. Among various diversions, restrictions have been imposed on routes leading to the IGI airport.

Speaking on the traffic restrictions, DCP East Gurugram Virendra Vij informed that people going towards the IGI Airport won't be able to take NH-48.

People going towards airport are advised not to take the NH-48 route. They can take the Old Delhi - Gurugram road from Rajiv Chowk and IFFCO Chowk, via border and then take NH-48 service road towards IGI airport Terminal-3. For reaching Terminal-1, people can take Ulaanbaatar Marg.

Commuters won't be able to take NH-48. They will be diverted from the Rao Tula Marg... it will take more time... so people are advised to prepare in advance, DCP East Gurugram Virendra Vij said.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed from September 8, 12 am to September 11, 12 am.

During this time, no heavy vehicles-traffic will be allowed in the city.

On buses entering the city, especially from Rajasthan and Haryana, will be diverted from IFFCO Chowk to MG Road and can reach Delhi via Mehrauli, Aya Nagar route.

