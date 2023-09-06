Delhi: Traffic restrictions in national capital ahead of Chehlum procession on Thursday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in New Delhi

A traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Police for Thursday ahead of the Chehlum procession. The administration has asked commutters to take metro in view of the religious event.

Chehlum procession is taken out by Shia Muslim community and is observed on the 40th day after Muharram.

Chehlum procession route

The procession will proceed to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan and later to Karbala via Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, and New Delhi Railway Station in north Delhi.

The procession will also pass through Outer Circle Connaught Place (wrong carriageway), Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Rail Bhawan, Kartvya Path/Rafi Marg crossing, Sunehri Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh Road, to reach Karbala in Lodhi Colony for burial, according to the advisory.

Traffic movement is being regulated on Jama Masjid road, Lal Kuan Bazar road, Ajmeri Gate road, Asaf Ali road, Shradhanand Marg, Basant road, Main Bazar road, Panchkuian road, DGB Road, Rafi Marg, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, and Janpath on Wednesday from 8.30 am, the advisory stated.

Routes will also be diverted from Brij Mohan Chowk, Hauz Qazi Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Mandi House roundabout, AIIMS Loop, Dayal Singh Chowk, and C-Hexagon etc, it said.

Traffic wll be impacted when the procession would be taking place.

Bus services are also likely to be impacted while some may be terminated ahead of destination depending on the movement of the procession.

The traffic advisory has asked people to leave early it they are travelling towards New Delhi Railway Station.

It has asked people to avoid Connaught Place and take Ajmeri Gate route instead through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg. Commutters are advised to use Metro on affected routes.

Around 20,000 to 25,000 people are likely to participate at a gathering in Karbala.

VIPs, diplomats likely to attend

Acording to reports, some diplomats, VIPs from Gulf countries are likely to attend Majlis-religious meeting.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Section 144 imposed in Noida from Sept 6-15, religious activities banned at public places | Check guidelines