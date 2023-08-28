G20 Summit: DIAL prepares for upcoming event, forms team of senior officials to monitor delegates. Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DIAL prepares for upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi

G20 Summit: Ahead of the much-awaited G20 Summit, scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 9-10, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has issued an advisory about its preparedness for the international event which will see participation from heads of various countries and delegates.

In a statement, DIAL said that its comprehensive efforts aim not only to facilitate the G20 delegates' stay but also to create an aesthetically pleasing and informative atmosphere throughout the airport premises.

DIAL prepares for G20

DIAL has formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates.

DIAL is already working with different government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Delhi Government to provide necessary support for guest facilitation.

ENHANCED AMBIENCE

Illuminated G20 Logos : Terminal 3 now features prominently illuminated G20 summit logos, enhancing the visual appeal both inside and outside the terminal.

: Terminal 3 now features prominently illuminated G20 summit logos, enhancing the visual appeal both inside and outside the terminal. Informative Standees and Cutouts : Strategically positioned standees and cutouts featuring information about the G20 Summit provide valuable insights to passengers. Messages related to the summit are also being showcased on the MATV system within the terminal.

: Strategically positioned standees and cutouts featuring information about the G20 Summit provide valuable insights to passengers. Messages related to the summit are also being showcased on the MATV system within the terminal. Terminal Vicinity Beautification: DIAL has taken proactive measures to enhance the surrounding environment of the terminals. This includes the installation of artistic designer fountains, sculptures, and decorative flowerpots along the adjacent roads.

Aesthetic Airport Approach : The airport approach road is now adorned with elegantly designed fountains, contributing to a pleasing and welcoming ambiance.

: The airport approach road is now adorned with elegantly designed fountains, contributing to a pleasing and welcoming ambiance. Expressive Hoardings: The terminals have been adorned with impactful hoardings that warmly welcome guests and express gratitude to visitors upon their arrival and departure.

