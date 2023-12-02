50 fraudulently recruited Tihar Jail employees suspended after biometric mismatch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tihar Jail

New Delhi: As many as 50 employees, who were fraudulently recruited, in Delhi's Tihar Jail have been suspended after a biometric verification drive conducted inside the prison detected a mismatch with the records saved during their recruitment test, said officials.

The officials employed as warders (39), matrons (9), and assistant superintendents (9) at the Tihar have been suspended.

Recruitment through DSSSB

According to Tihar Jail officials, in the year 2020, recruitment was done on various posts in Tihar through the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). The recruitment was done using the biometric method. However, during the subsequent verification process conducted by the DSSB, it was discovered that the biometrics and photos of 50 employees did not match.

Following this revelation, there was a stir in the department. An in-depth investigation was carried out, revealing information about the fraudulent recruitment of employees. Subsequently, stringent action was taken against all of them, and on November 30, they were suspended with a notice period of one month.

Such incidents were reported earlier too

It's worth noting that a similar case of fraudulent recruitment of employees in Tihar Jail had surfaced two years ago. At that time, 47 employees were found to have been recruited through fraudulent means. This revelation came to light when a biometric verification drive was initiated following the deaths of some inmates in the jail. During that process, 47 employees were identified whose data did not match, leading to their subsequent suspension.

