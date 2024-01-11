Republic Day 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory amid parade rehearsal: Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The parade rehearsal for the Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Traffic will be affected in central Delhi near India Gate on Thursday in view of the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade. According to the police, the traffic will get hit for over four hours. The Delhi traffic police advised people to avoid the Vijay Chowk and crossings in the vicinity of the landmark.

"Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 11-01-2024.," it posted on X.

The traffic was affected on Wednesday as well on Ring Road in the carriageway from Moti Bagh towards Safdarjung due to the breakdown of a hydraulic crane on the Rajnagar flyover.

Parade rehearsal underway for Republic Day

Notably, the parade rehearsal for the Republic Day is going in full swing at the Kartyvya Path in the national capital. Two all-women contingents of the defence forces are also scheduled to march at the Republic Day parade this year. The contingent would include women Agniveer soldiers who would be from the Navy and Air Force.

Another all-women contingent would be from the Directorate General of the Armed Forces Medical Services which will include nurses of the military nursing services and they would be led by women doctors at the parade. Promotion of Nari Shakti or strengthening women power in the defence forces has been one of the key focus areas of the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre.

French President to be the chief guest

This year, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26. Significantly, this is the sixth time a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. Earlier, India had invited US President Joe Biden for his presence at the event but he was unable to travel to New Delhi in January. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, in September, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Biden to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Women Agniveer Vayu soldiers to be part of IAF contingent for Republic Day parade