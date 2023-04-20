Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Gandhi's day out with UPSC aspirants

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants in the Mukherjee Nagar area.

This meeting of Rahul Gandhi came on a day when Surat Court rejected his plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Rahul Gandhi was seen seated on a chair on the roadside with the aspirants as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.

Earlier this week, Gandhi visited the Jama Masjid area in old Delhi and the Bengali Market and treated himself to the popular dishes of these areas.

Gandhi visited a famous 'sharbat' vendor in the Jama Masjid area and other eateries. He also treated himself to fruits and had a taste of 'golgappas' at Nathu Sweets at the Bengali Market.