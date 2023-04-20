Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Rahul Gandhi's day out with UPSC aspirants

Rahul Gandhi's day out with UPSC aspirants

Days after visiting the Bengali market and relishing golgappas there, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with UPSC and SSC aspirants in the Mukherjee Nagar area.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2023 20:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi's day out with UPSC aspirants
Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Gandhi's day out with UPSC aspirants

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants in the Mukherjee Nagar area. 

India Tv - Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi news, Rahul Gandhi latest news, Rahul Gandhi with UPSC aspirants, Rahul

Image Source : INDIA TVRahul Gandhi's day out with UPSC aspirants

This meeting of Rahul Gandhi came on a day when Surat Court rejected his plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

India Tv - Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi news, Rahul Gandhi latest news, Rahul Gandhi with UPSC aspirants, Rahul

Image Source : INDIA TVRahul Gandhi's day out with UPSC aspirants

Rahul Gandhi was seen seated on a chair on the roadside with the aspirants as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.

India Tv - Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi news, Rahul Gandhi latest news, Rahul Gandhi with UPSC aspirants, Rahul

Image Source : INDIA TVRahul Gandhi's day out with UPSC aspirants

Earlier this week, Gandhi visited the Jama Masjid area in old Delhi and the Bengali Market and treated himself to the popular dishes of these areas.

India Tv - Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi news, Rahul Gandhi latest news, Rahul Gandhi with UPSC aspirants, Rahul

Image Source : INDIA TVRahul Gandhi's day out with UPSC aspirants

Gandhi visited a famous 'sharbat' vendor in the Jama Masjid area and other eateries. He also treated himself to fruits and had a taste of 'golgappas' at Nathu Sweets at the Bengali Market.

India Tv - Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi news, Rahul Gandhi latest news, Rahul Gandhi with UPSC aspirants, Rahul

Image Source : INDIA TVRahul Gandhi's day out with UPSC aspirants

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Rahul News

Latest News