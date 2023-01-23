Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi weather updates: Cold wave eases as minimum temperature settles at 7.6°C

Delhi weather updates : With temperatures settling a few notches higher in the last few days, Dellihites have been spared from the cold wave that gripped the northern parts of the country. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6°C on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2°C, one notch above normal while on Saturday the Safdarjung Observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 6.2°C.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 percent. The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 24°C.

Meanwhile, the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category with the air quality index (AQI) at 355 at 9 am, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The AQI in the Delhi University area was 389, while in the IIT Delhi area, it was recorded at 382. In the Airport (T3) area, the quality of air was recorded at 387.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.\

IMD predicts rainfall between January 24 and 26

The India Meterological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall over Northern India between 24th to 26th January.

Tweeting about the same the IMD said, "Enhanced rainfall or snowfall activity with possibility of heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region and rainfall activity over plains of Northwest India during 24th to 26th January, 2023."

