Delhi records maximum temperature of 23.3 deg C, rains likely in coming days

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday which is two notches above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, the IMD said. According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the city next week.

"Light isolated rain on January 23, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershower is expected from January 24 to 27," IMD said in its weather prediction for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The weather office has said that the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle around 8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. It also predicted that strong surface winds are likely to prevail over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and 24.

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 294 (poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

