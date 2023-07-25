New Delhi: Mother-son killed after building partially collapses in Punjabi Bagh | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mother-son killed after building partially collapses in Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, two people lost their lives after a portion of a building collapsed in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area. The police on Tuesday informed that a 30-year-old woman and her minor son were killed in the incident.

The woman has been identified as Mamata and her three-year-old son were trapped under the debris of the building in Arihant Nagar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

The two were pulled out and rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where both were declared brought dead, the DCP said.