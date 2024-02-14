24-year-old NEET aspirant poses as doctor at Delhi hospital, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Delhi: A 24-year-old National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant was arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Ashutosh Tripathi, a resident of Burari, was caught in the emergency department of the hospital on Tuesday. He was found wearing a stethoscope and carrying a doctor's coat in his bag, an official said.

FIR registered

A police officer said that an FIR under section 170 (impersonating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed at the North Avenue police station based on a complaint lodged by senior resident (department of surgery) Rahul Dhamija.

The officer said that when hospital authorities interrogated Tripathi, he initially presented himself as a doctor and later claimed to be a medical student. Due to doubts about his credentials, the hospital alerted the police.

Police suspect man entered hospital with intentions of theft

During questioning, he informed the police that he was preparing for the medical entrance examination NEET and had taken the exam last year, but was unsuccessful.

"He seemed to enjoy wearing the doctor's apron and stethoscope, but he did not disclose where he obtained these items," the officer stated, suggesting that he may have entered the hospital with intentions of theft.

He also claimed that he was called by a friend to meet him at the hospital, but we are still in the process of verifying his claims, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)

