'BJP will have to bring white paper on liquor scam': Manoj Tiwari after AAP's conspiracy charge

Delhi liquor case: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday said that they will have to bring a white paper on Delhi's liquor scam to make everything crystal clear. His statement comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the liquor scam is a big conspiracy by the saffron party to put Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

"'Delhi me kholni thi pathshala, lekin tumne kholna shuru kar diya madhushala'... It seems that the BJP will have to bring a white paper on Delhi's liquor scam and I believe that we will do that to make everything crystal clear."

"Firstly, they (AAP) looted Delhi and then spent approx Rs 25 crore to fight the liquor policy case from the government fund. They require Rs 100 crore more for this..."

"Yesterday I was visiting some areas in Delhi when the Gokalpur MLA was talking about shortage of drinking water... he further said how can we approach people when there is so much dirt on the roads... this drama has been exposed," Manoj Tiwari said.

Slamming AAP MP Sanjay Singh when he used wheelchair to go to hospital from Tihar jail but hours after that was seen addressing party workers standing on a four-wheeler, Manoj Tiwari said, "If you have to go from jail then you use a wheel chair but later stand on the roof of a car looks pretending as if you have won Olympics."

"There are many such cases in which first bail was granted but later were sentenced to life imprisonment... getting bail doesn't mean one has been relieved from all the charges, it's given for some reason, you are not acquitted," Manoj Tiwari added.

"Even after making Delhi people cry, there are no regrets on their faces," he added.

First they used to allege that the BJP was not allowing bail of AAP leaders but now when Sanjay Singh has been granted the bail will they say that the saffron party has got him the bail, Manoj Tiwari asked.

Further lashing out at AAP, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "they (AAP) are filled with lies, loot and foolishness. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is a blot for the city."

"It’s Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. They (Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh) made the policy and then went to jail; and BJP has done the scam? BJP has only exposed the scam done by them," Virendra Sachdeva added.'

