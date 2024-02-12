Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Manish Sisodia granted 3-day interim bail to attend niece's wedding function

Manish Sisodia granted 3-day interim bail to attend niece's wedding function

Manish Sisodia Bail: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted a three-day interim bail to Manish Sisodia to attend his niece's wedding function in Lucknow.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2024 18:02 IST
Manish Sisodia, Manish Sisodia granted interim bail, Manish Sisodia AAP, Delhi Excise Policy case
Image Source : PTI AAP leader Manish Sisodia

A Delhi court on Monday (February 12) granted three-day interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, allowing him to attend his niece's wedding function at Lucknow from February 13 to 15. Sisodia has been lodged in the jail in the Delhi excise policy case since last year.

Sisodia was earlier brought to the Rouse Avenue court earlier today for hearing on his regular bail application in Delhi excise policy case. The court had reserved its order on the plea seeking interim bail.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement