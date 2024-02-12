Manish Sisodia granted 3-day interim bail to attend niece's wedding function

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Manish Sisodia

A Delhi court on Monday (February 12) granted three-day interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, allowing him to attend his niece's wedding function at Lucknow from February 13 to 15. Sisodia has been lodged in the jail in the Delhi excise policy case since last year.

Sisodia was earlier brought to the Rouse Avenue court earlier today for hearing on his regular bail application in Delhi excise policy case. The court had reserved its order on the plea seeking interim bail.

More to follow...