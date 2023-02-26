Did Kejriwal or AAP member try to explain excise policy in past one year, BJP after Sisodia's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

Manish Sisodia arrested: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrijwal for not explaining the new excise policy of Delhi.

"In the last one year, did Arvind Kejriwal or AAP member ever conducted a single press conference for explaining excise policy. We asked why did they withdrew their excise policy abruptly for which they always spoke in favour? They did not state even a single reason," asked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

"Why did they assigned license to the blacklisted companies? Investigation agencies work on technicality they do not work on emotions, if 45 mobile phones were destroyed and attempt to erase proofs on phones was made, these agencies will act against them," Sambit Patra added.

Meanwhile, reacting to Sisodia's arrest, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Manish Sisodia is honest man. He has been serving the country. He worked hard for underprivileged students & transformed government schools in Delhi. Today he has been arrested. We are seeing how honest & nationalist people are getting arrested nationwide."

"Not only Manish Ji, but whosoever speaks against them, they had them arrested. They don’t want anything to happen without their permission. This is not how democracy works. BJP wants to break the party (AAP)," Kejriwal said.

"Those who are eating the money of LIC, those who ate banks’ money. Those who are being talked about widely in the nation must go to jail. AAP is not scared. We have come out of an anti-corruption movement," said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

ALSO READ | Manish Sisodia arrested after hours of questioning by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case

ALSO READ | Manish Sisodia innocent, his arrest dirty politics: Kejriwal slams Centre