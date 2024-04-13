Saturday, April 13, 2024
     
Man shot from point blank range in broad daylight in Delhi's Seelampur, shocking video surfaces

The victim's condition is said to be stable as of now. The reason for this attack is yet to known. Police have registered a case under section 307 of IPC and Arms Act.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: April 13, 2024 8:20 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Man shot from behind in Delhi's Seelampur.

Delhi: A man was shot in broad daylight in the scrap market of Delhi's Seelampur area on Friday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. The victim has been identified as Shahnawaz.

According to the CCTV footage, Shahnawaz was shot from point blank on his head from back. He immediately fell down and was unconscious. People nearby rushed him to hospital.

CCTV video shows a person, who was chasing Shahnawaz, shoots him from a very close point on his head from back and runs away.

Shahnawaz was taken to Jagpravesh Hospital from where he was referred to LNJP Hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

A 7.65 mm bullet has been recovered from the spot. Meanwhile, the police are taking account of the eyewitness.

According to reports, the accused attacker is absconding. The reason for the attack is not known as of now.

The police have registered a case under section 307 of IPC and Arms Act.

