Man shot from point blank range in broad daylight in Delhi's Seelampur, shocking video surfaces

Delhi: A man was shot in broad daylight in the scrap market of Delhi's Seelampur area on Friday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. The victim has been identified as Shahnawaz.

According to the CCTV footage, Shahnawaz was shot from point blank on his head from back. He immediately fell down and was unconscious. People nearby rushed him to hospital.

CCTV video shows a person, who was chasing Shahnawaz, shoots him from a very close point on his head from back and runs away.

Shahnawaz was taken to Jagpravesh Hospital from where he was referred to LNJP Hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

A 7.65 mm bullet has been recovered from the spot. Meanwhile, the police are taking account of the eyewitness.

According to reports, the accused attacker is absconding. The reason for the attack is not known as of now.

The police have registered a case under section 307 of IPC and Arms Act.

