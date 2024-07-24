Delhi: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Narela industrial area | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Fire breaks out at a factory in Narela industrial area.

Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in Narela industrial area in the national capital today (July 24), officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No one was injured in the blaze.

25 fire tenders present at spot

"We received a call regarding fire at 6.34 am at a factory in Narela. We have rushed 25 fire vehicles to the spot. Process of dousing flames is still going on," they said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)

