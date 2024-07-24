Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
  Delhi: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Narela industrial area | WATCH VIDEO

Delhi: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Narela industrial area | WATCH VIDEO

Delhi fire: A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames in Delhi.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2024 11:51 IST
Delhi Fire, narela factory fire, delhi fire breaks out at plastic granules factory in Narela industr
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Fire breaks out at a factory in Narela industrial area.

Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in Narela industrial area in the national capital today (July 24), officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No one was injured in the blaze.

25 fire tenders present at spot 

"We received a call regarding fire at 6.34 am at a factory in Narela. We have rushed 25 fire vehicles to the spot. Process of dousing flames is still going on," they said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur) 

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh area

