Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh

A chaotic situation prevailed after the fire incident in the Karol Bagh area, but the police and fire brigade officials rushed to the spot timely and controlled the situation.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2024 15:59 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : X Representational pic

A fire incident was reported in the Karol Bagh area of central Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials of the Delhi Fire Services, a fire broke out in a shop in the Karol Bagh area.

"We received a call regarding a fire at a shop in Karol Bagh at 2.40 pm," the DFS official said.

"Three fire engines were pressed into service," the official added. 

No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

