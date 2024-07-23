Jammu and Kashmir: Army foils infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in Battal Sector, one jawan injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Army personnel during a search operation (Image used for representational purposes)

The Indian Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in the Battal Sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday (July 23), officials said. One jawan was injured in the exchange of fire. The operation is underway, they added.

The area is densely fogged due to which there is zero visibility.

"Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 0300h. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," White Knight Corps posted on X,

Second attack in 24 hours

This was the second attack within 24 hours as the army had thwarted major terror attack on the Army picket in a remote village of Rajouri on Monday as the terrorists fired at a security post. The terrorists opened fire on an army company in the village of Gunda area of Rajouri district at around 3 am on Monday, and security personnel retaliated.

Following the exchange of fire, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The Indian Army, along with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit of the Romeo Force, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted a search operation following an attack on a newly established camp. The camp was targeted by terrorists, prompting a joint security operation to locate and neutralise the threat.

Further details on Tuesday's infiltration bid are awaited...