Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai to become Chief Justice of India on May 14: Know everything about him Justice BR Gavai will be the next Chief Justice of India. He will take oath as CJI on May 14. Current Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna will retire on May 13 and Justice Gavai will take charge the very next day. He will be the second Dalit Chief Justice of the country.

New Delhi:

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is all set to be sworn in as the next Chief Justice of India on May 14. As per the tradition, current CJI Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday recommended to the Union Law Ministry to appoint senior-most Supreme Court judge BR Gavai as the next CJI. CJI Khanna is set to retire on May 13. One of the notable judgements of Justice Gavai's career was abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's Article 370 and its bifurcation into Union Territories.



Justice Gavai will be the second Dalit to hold the position, following Justice KG Balakrishnan’s appointment in 2007. He is the native of Amravati, Maharashtra.

BR Gavai- the next CJI- all you need to know about him

Born on 24th November, 1960 at Amravati, BR Gavai is the son of veteran parliamentarian late Ramkrishna Gavai. He will be the second Dalit CJI, after Justice K G Balakrishnan, who served as CJI from 2007 to 2010. 64-years-old Justice BR Gavai is set to retire in November 2025, his term as CJI will continue from May 14 to November 24, 2025. Justice Gavai's father Justice Ramkrishna Suryabhan Gavai, was founder of the Republican Party of India (RPI). He was active in Maharashtra politics and was elected to Lok Sabha from Amravati constituency as RPI’s candidate in 1998. He also served as the Governor of Bihar, Sikkim and Kerala between 2006 and 2011 when the Congress-led UPA was in power. Justice Bhushan Gavai joined Bar on March 16, 1985. He served as the government pleader and then government prosecutor for the Maharashtra government. He was appointed as Bombay High Court judge on November 14, 2003. He served here for 16 years before being elevated to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019.

Justice Gavai will serve as Chief Justice for approximately six months before his retirement in November.