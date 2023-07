Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kamala Nehru College student found dead near Aurobindo College in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

A 25-year-old student of the Kamala Nehru Collge was found dead near Aurbindo College in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday.

"An iron rod was found near the student's body. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was attacked with the rod", said DCP South Chandan Chowdhary.