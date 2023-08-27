G20 Summit 2023: Around 160 flights cancelled at Delhi's IGI airport from September 8 to 10 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi airport

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday (August 26) said it has received requests from airlines for the cancellation of around 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8 onwards in connection with the G20 Summit 2023 event.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by the GMR Group, also stressed that the airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft during the summit period.

Assuring a smooth and efficient travel experience for all, DIAL yesterday said the Indira Gandhi International Airport is fully equipped with ample parking space during the G20 Summit.

"We take immense pride in India's role as the host of the G20 Summit 2023. Current news on cancellations of flights has no linkage to the parking of aircraft. We have already provided required parking," it said in a statement.

Flights cancellation:

Further, it noted that the decision on cancellations of flights has been taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions due to the G20 Summit.

"So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over three days, which is a mere 6 per cent of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights.

"While we recognise that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimize any inconvenience caused to passengers," the statement said.

The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 (Saturday) and 10 (Sunday). Delhi Airport, also known as the Indira Gandhi International Airport, is the country's largest airport and handles around two lakh passengers daily.

