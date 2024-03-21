ED team at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence amid arrest buzz

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi. (File photo)

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi in connection with the Liquor policy scam case. The probing agency arrived with a search warrant in relation to the excise policy case.

According to reports, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, who wanted to enter Kejriwal's residence, was not allowed by the probing agency and asked to return.

Speaking on the development, Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the ED officials have come to arrest Arvind Kejriwal.

Amid this, Kejriwal's legal team has filed a petition challenging the High Court's order denying interim relief to him in the excise policy case.

Amid arrest buzz, a heavy police deployment including Rapid Action Force (RAF) unit is present outside Kejriwal's residence. The Enforcement Directorate team is present at Delhi CM's residence for questioning.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has hit out at ED's move saying the people of Delhi are watching this and won't remain silent.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was denied entry to Kejriwal's residence said, "The way police are inside the house of the CM and no one is allowed to enter it seems, the CM house has been raided. It seems, there is preparation to arrest the CM."

Slamming the probing agency and government at the Centre, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said, "It is clear that the ED and their masters, the BJP, do not respect the courts. Had this been the case, they would not have come to raid the residence of Arvind Kejriwal today itself... This is a political conspiracy and they are here to arrest Arvind Kejriwal..."

"Within an hour of the court issuing notice, they (ED) arrived at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal. This shows that today, the ED is not an independent investigative agency. It is a political weapon of the BJP," she added.

The move has come shortly after the Delhi High Court earlier today refused to grant Kejriwal protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

They said the agency team went to Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons in the case. The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant, they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi High Court bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain refused to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the case.

The bench listed the AAP leader's application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing, and asked the Enforcement Directorate to file its response.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED.

The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal gets no relief from Delhi High Court on arrest, ED gets time till April 22