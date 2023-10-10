ED raids premises linked to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises linked to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation, said official sources on Tuesday.

The sources said the money-laundering case is related to the Waqf Board scam.

Last year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) - a unit of Delhi Police - had raided 5 places related to Khan in Delhi in which the officials recovered Rs 12 lakh cash, one unlicensed Beretta pistol, and cartridges of 2 different bores.

In September 2022, Khan was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch following the recovery of 'incriminating material and evidence against him' during the searches.