Delhi Metro to soon launch new app for ease of commuters. Details

New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2023
Delhi Metro

Country's largest metro train operator, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is planning to launch a new app that will enable commutters to book various services including last-mile connectivity, metro smart cards recharge and facilitate e-shopping.

DMRC in a statement said that the app will "enable the metro commuters to buy a range of products and book services while travelling in the metro and collect their orders at the destination stations."

"The app includes features for e-shopping options with a wide array of goods to choose from. This innovative 'brick & click' store experience will provide users with the convenience of shopping for groceries and other essential items at the metro stations," it said.

"Momentum 2.0' – India's first virtual shopping app for the metro – will also include features such as instant recharge of Delhi Metro’s smart cards and smart payment options for other utility services," PTI reported officials as saying.

