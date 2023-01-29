Delhi Metro partners with Airtel Payments Bank for providing THIS facility | Know DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi Metro partners with Airtel Payments Bank to provide another smart card top-up facility.

Delhi Metro news: Delhi Metro has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to provide one more smart card top-up facility to commuters, officials said on Sunday (January 29).

This new initiative is focused on contributing to the government’s vision of Digital India and financial inclusion by taking digital transaction services to the doorstep of every Indian, the DMRC said in a statement.

The top-up facility of Delhi Metro's smart cards will now be possible through Airtel Payments Bank, it said. This new facility will be of great convenience to the commuters since this will allow them to use one more reliable option to recharge their smart cards through their mobile phones, the statement said.

The transactions will be completely safe and the card or internet banking details will be saved only once by the app. Recharge through this facility will be fast and convenient, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

