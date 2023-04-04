Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
DMRC extends metro timings for IPL matches at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi | Check

According to DMRC, the timings for the last train on all the days when there will be matches at the Arun Jaitely Stadium would be extended by 30-45 minutes.

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 13:46 IST
DMRC extends metro timings for IPL matches
Image Source : PTI DMRC extends metro timings for IPL matches

Good news cricket lovers in Delhi. In view of IPL T20 matches, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to extend its last train till post midnight for all the days when the matches would be hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla) national capital.  

"In view of IPL T20 matches which are scheduled as day-night fixtures at Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi, DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 min on all Lines (except Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly," DMRC tweeted.

Starting today, (April 4) the metro timings have been changed for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match. The rest of the matches are on April 11th, 20th, 29th and May 6th, 13th 2023. 

In view of IPL T20 matches scheduled at Arun Jaitely Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla Ground), New Delhi, DMRC will be extending its last train timings on all Lines (except Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly.

