Diwali 2023: Delhi Metro services to conclude early on Sunday | Check timing

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said the last Metro train service on Diwali (November 12) would start at 10.00 pm from terminal stations of all Lines including the Airport Express Line.

Metro train services will commence from 6:00 am onwards on all lines/sections and from 4.45 am on Airport Express Line on this Sunday, said DMRC officials.

Last train service to end an hour earlier

The Delhi Metro's last train on Sunday will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all its corridors on account of the Diwali festival.

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on November 12 will start at 10 PM (instead of the routine 11 pm) from terminal stations of all lines, including Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro's fifth bridge over Yamuna to be completed by September

In another development, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar said the construction of one module of the first metro bridge over the Yamuna being built using the cantilever construction technique has been completed. The entire work is expected to be completed by September 2024, he added.

The bridge -- the fifth metro bridge over the Yamuna -- is being built under Delhi Metro's ongoing Phase IV project.

Kumar had said that this state-of-the-art bridge would be "visually appealing" and become an iconic landmark similar to the Signature Bridge.

Signature Bridge, which connects Wazirabad to the inner city, is "India's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge". Its pylon is the tallest structure in Delhi at double the height of the Qutub Minar. The bridge boasts a viewing box at a height of 154 metres that acts as a selfie point.

It shortens travel time between north and northeast Delhi, according to the website of the North East district.

(With PTI inputs)