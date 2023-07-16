'Yamuna's water level decreasing rapidly', claims Atishi expecting it can go below danger mark tonight

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yamuna's water level decreasing rapidly

Delhi: Delhi PWD Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Sunday claimed that the Yamuna River water level is decreasing rapidly and the government is hoping that it can go below the danger mark by tonight. She further asserted that the Delhi government is focusing on restoration work in the national capital.

Taking cognisance of the areas which are still facing problems like water logging, Atishi said that efforts are being made to pump out water from the roads.

"Yamuna's water level is decreasing rapidly and we are hopeful that by tonight Yamuna's water level be below the danger level. Now, our priority is to get life back to normal and to set up relief & rehabilitation camps for those who had to evacuate their place. But there is still waterlogging in many parts of the city. We are pumping out water from the roads," said Atishi.

Delhi government announced financial aid

Moreover, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also announced to provide financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families.

Taking to Twitter, he said many poor families living along the Yamuna banks have lost their homes in the floods and some have lost all their belongings.

"A financial aid of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each family affected by the floods," Kejriwal said.

VK Saxena inspected affected areas

With this, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected flood-affected areas of Delhi.