Delhi: Woman journalist claims harassment by Uber driver, DCW takes note

Image Source : PTI/FILE DCW has sent a notice to Uber

A woman journalist alleged that she was harassed by an Uber auto-rickshaw driver during a ride from her residence to her friend's place in southeast Delhi. The Delhi Commission for Women said it has received a complaint in the matter and has issued a notice to the city police and the cab aggregator firm.

Narrating the ordeal, the woman said, "The uber auto driver stared at me inappropriately while I was travelling in an auto. First, he looked through mirrors and once I moved away, he turned around and started looking at me directly. He had kept his one leg up and drove the auto with one hand."

"I told him that I will complain if doesn't turn around and he asked me to go ahead.Uber calls didn’t get through so I recorded his video. I clicked picture of the driver and vehicle once I got out. I posted this on Twitter and DCW contacted me. I have filed a police complaint," she further added.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Delhi Police said that an FIR has been registered against the autorickshaw driver under IPC section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) for misbehaving with a woman journalist on March 1. And efforts to trace and nab the accused are on.

In the notice issued to the Delhi Police, the women's panel has sought an action taken report by March 6. In its notice to Uber, the panel has sought details of steps taken to ensure such incidents do not happen and whether the accused auto driver had been verified by police.