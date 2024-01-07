Delhi-bound trains face delays as IMD predicts continued severe cold conditions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: People warm water on a bonfire during a cold winter day at Yamuna Ghat in New Delhi.

Shallow fog disrupted transportation in parts of Delhi on Sunday, causing delays for at least 22 trains bound for the capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued shallow to moderate fog in the upcoming week, with the possibility of a cloudy sky and light rainfall on Tuesday. Indian Railways reported delays ranging from one to six hours for 22 Delhi-bound trains due to fog conditions in Delhi and other states. Notable delays include Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express, Jammutawi Ajmer Express, and Ferozpur-Seoni, with delays surpassing 6:30 hours due to fog and low visibility.

Several trains, including Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, and Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, experienced delays of about 1–1.30 hours on Sunday, according to railway officials.

The IMD predicts continued cold to severe cold conditions over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan during Monday, with a subsequent decrease. Despite recording a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, Delhi experienced 'very poor' air quality with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 341 at 10 am, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also read | Delhi's smog tower shutdown again, this time amid salary delay dispute