Delhi shivers as mercury hits season's lowest at 3.5°C; air quality plunges to 'severe'

Delhi experienced its lowest minimum temperature of the winter season at 3.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, accompanied by a notable drop in air quality, categorizing it as 'severe,' according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of dense to very dense fog conditions in the next two days, with the national capital already in the grip of severe cold for the past three days.

The maximum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, slightly above the season's average, while the minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius. The prolonged duration of dense fog, evident at 5 am with zero visibility at the IGI Airport, has been identified as the longest of the season.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 447, falling within the 'severe' category, reflecting hazardous air conditions. The CPCB classifies AQI levels from "good" to "severe," with the present reading signaling severe pollution.

IMD forecasts mainly clear skies with dense to very dense fog on Monday morning, extending the trend until January 20. The impact of the dense fog has led to delays in Delhi-bound trains, with 22 trains experiencing delays ranging from one to six hours due to reduced visibility not only in Delhi but also in several other states.

As the capital grapples with the winter chill and challenging visibility, residents are urged to exercise caution, and authorities are advised to remain vigilant in addressing the weather-related challenges.

