Delhi: 6, including 4 of family die after inhaling toxic fumes of coal braziers in 2 separate incidents

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Angithi smoke kills six in Delhi

Six people, including four members of a family, died allegedly due to toxic fumes from coal braziers in two separate incidents in Delhi, the official said on Sunday.

First incident in Alipur

In the first incident, two children were among the four killed in the incident in Alipur area in outer north Delhi. The deceased have been identified as Rakesh (40), who was a driver of a water tanker, his wife Lalita (38), their two sons Piyush (8), and Sunny (7), they said.

"On Sunday morning around 7 am, a PCR call was received at Alipur police station, saying one person was found lying unconscious at Khera Kalan village in Delhi. Immediately staff was rushed to the spot," the officials added.

The police found that the door of the room was locked from inside.

"Our teams first broke the glass window and managed to open the door. Later, the team found four people inside of the room in an unconscious state. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead," the officer said.

Police said that the forensic team and the crime team found a coal brazier (angithi) inside the room.

The officials said prima facie, it seems that all four died due to suffocation. Further investigation and proceedings into the matter has been started under section 174 of the CrPC, they said.

Second incident happened in Inderpuri

A similar incident took place in West Delhi's Inderpuri in which two Nepal-native men were found dead in their room after they allegedly inhaled toxic fumes from a coal brazier.

They have been identified as Ram Bahadur (57) and Abhishek (22), said the police.

Bahadur was a driver by profession and Abhishek was working as a domestic help, he added.

"A call was received at 8.30 am that two persons residing in a room are not opening their rented house door," a police officer said.

Police said that it was found that the two men were locked in their third-floor room from the inside.

"The door was forced open and two people were found unconscious. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead,” the officer said.

“One ‘angithi’ with burnt residue was found in the room. There was one window that was found to be closed. No injuries were found on the bodies," said the officer.

Police have started further investigation and proceedings into the matter under section 174 CrPC.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Delhi air services alert: 10 flights diverted, nearly 100 delayed amid dense fog