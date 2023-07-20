Delhi weather: IMD predicts light rain today, max temp to settle around 37°C; AQI in 'satisfactory' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi weather update

Delhi weather: In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall in several parts of Delhi which recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Delhi AQI in 'satisfactory' category.

The weather department has also predicted overcast conditions in several regions of the city during the day. As per the IMD bulletin, the relative humidity at 8.30 am (Thursday) was 75 per cent. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 84, which is in the "satisfactory" category. Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 are considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Yamuna showing a receding trend, slum dwellers' woes continue

Meanwhile, flood-ravaged slum dwellers at the Old Yamuna bridge are staring at a bleak future even though the Yamuna is showing a receding trend in the national capital.

Battling the loss of lives and property coupled with the absence of basic facilities, the slum residents are making rounds of the district administration offices to provide them something as fundamental as sanitation and electricity. The Delhi floods have had a devastating impact with over 26,000 people being evacuated from their homes. The waters inundated key landmarks, roads, monuments and residential areas of the city. The estimated loss of property, businesses and earnings may run into crores.

Yamuna touches outer walls of Taj Mahal

The water level of the Yamuna River in Agra rose amid rainfall in the northern states and touched the outer walls of the iconic monument, the Taj Mahal. Describing the situation, ASI director in Agra, Dr Rajkumar Patel said, "The water level has come up to the areas behind the Taj Mahal. Between the fencing and the Taj Mahal walls there is a huge space where there is a garden and fencing. The garden and the fencing at the back are completely submerged. The water level is between 1.5 to 2 feet at the outer wall of the Taj Mahal."

