Delhi: Manoj Tiwari, Virendra Sachdeva visit Yamuna ghat to take stock of pollution level | VIDEO

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendra Sachdeva and party MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday visited one of the Yamuna ghats in Delhi to take stock of the pollution level in the presence of media persons. The duo rode a boat through toxic foams floating on the surface of the river in the national capital. Speaking to the reporters, the BJP leaders slammed the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal for failing to clean the river.

"Soon, the Chhath festival is set to commence and people of Delhi are devotional towards 'Chhathi Maiya'. The situation that we can see here at Yamuna right now is hazardous," said Sachdeva after visiting Yamuna rRver banks.

Tiwari said the situation here is really bad and after coming here we can understand why the life expectancy of people in Delhi is so low.

"The biggest thing is that cows also drink water from here. It will not only affect cows but will also affect the people who drink the milk of these cows. This is an example of why the life expectancy of people in Delhi is so low," said the MP.

Ahead of Chhath Puja, every year, politicians rake up the Yamuna pollution debate and engage in the blame game. The Centre-led by BJP blames the UT government headed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while the Kejriwal government accuses the Centre of not being cooperative in addressing the menace.

Chhat Puja date

Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 17 to November 20 this year. The four-day festival starts with the 'Nahay Khay' ritual followed by 'Lohanda' and 'Kharna'.